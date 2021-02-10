Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of GSC stock opened at C$5.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.99. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.56 and a 1 year high of C$6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$557.42 million and a P/E ratio of -4.54.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

