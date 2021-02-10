Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 99.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

In related news, Director Carlos E. Evans bought 2,666 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $49,880.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

