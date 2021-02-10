Graft (GRFT) Price Up 68.3% Over Last 7 Days

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Graft has traded 68.3% higher against the US dollar. One Graft coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Graft has a market cap of $273,235.92 and approximately $6.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.04 or 0.00372416 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000564 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 743.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Graft

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.