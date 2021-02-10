Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is Jabodon PT Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Jabodon PT Co. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 127.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,191 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging comprises about 4.1% of Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jabodon PT Co. owned 0.15% of Graphic Packaging worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 189,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 77,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

