Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81), Fidelity Earnings reports. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%.

Shares of GPRE stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $843.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $24.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

