Greenhaven Associates Inc. Increases Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,358,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,970 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers comprises 4.4% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $232,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 27.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 34,155 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $1,358,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,765.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,719 shares of company stock valued at $932,429. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOL. Zelman & Associates cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Shares of TOL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.40. 26,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,203. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

