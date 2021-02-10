Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Trading 6.6% Higher

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $5.97. 575,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 834,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Greenlane alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $707.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.74.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $35.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.95 million. Analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $157,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $111,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,800 shares of company stock valued at $792,171. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Greenlane by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 252.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 70,335 shares in the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.