GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (GPV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) to post earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.42 million.

GPV opened at C$38.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$35.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$784.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$43.62.

In other GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) news, Director Malcolm Frank Clay sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.05, for a total value of C$140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 432,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,129,352.95.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

