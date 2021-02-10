GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) versus Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Head to Head Comparison

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

GreenSky has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GreenSky and Pinduoduo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenSky $529.65 million 2.00 $31.98 million $0.57 10.16 Pinduoduo $4.33 billion 48.82 -$1.00 billion ($0.88) -215.64

GreenSky has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenSky, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GreenSky and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenSky 0.72% -15.29% 2.19% Pinduoduo -17.10% -28.77% -8.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GreenSky and Pinduoduo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenSky 4 5 0 0 1.56 Pinduoduo 0 6 14 0 2.70

GreenSky presently has a consensus price target of $3.92, indicating a potential downside of 32.35%. Pinduoduo has a consensus price target of $121.50, indicating a potential downside of 35.97%. Given GreenSky’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GreenSky is more favorable than Pinduoduo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.5% of GreenSky shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.8% of GreenSky shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GreenSky beats Pinduoduo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

