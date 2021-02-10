Gresham House (LON:GHE) Sets New 1-Year High at $840.00

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.97) and last traded at GBX 813 ($10.62), with a volume of 109004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.71).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 839 ($10.96) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £267.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 799.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 743.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, insider Anthony (Tony) Dalwood sold 37,500 shares of Gresham House stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.75), for a total transaction of £308,625 ($403,220.54).

Gresham House Company Profile (LON:GHE)

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

