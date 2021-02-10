Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Grid Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41.

In other news, EVP Victoria Livshitz acquired 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

