Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vale by 90.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Vale in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vale in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VALE. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.98.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

