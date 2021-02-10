Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New $243,000 Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 21.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,801,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 28,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.46, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their price target on V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

