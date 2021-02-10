GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.33 Million Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 167.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Shares of NFE traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,993. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

NFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.