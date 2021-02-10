GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in Z. Optas LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Zillow Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $2,510,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 38,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $3,963,952.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,165.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 726,738 shares of company stock valued at $81,408,139 in the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Z traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.03. The stock had a trading volume of 76,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.74. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $171.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

