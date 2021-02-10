GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.42% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIGR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 21,201 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 431.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Towerview LLC increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

EIGR traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.61. 7,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,110. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

Several brokerages have commented on EIGR. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.