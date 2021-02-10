H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.05

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.05 and last traded at $58.05, with a volume of 19813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.84.

FUL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $777.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 200.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

