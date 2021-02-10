H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLUYY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $40.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.73. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $42.34.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. H. Lundbeck A/S’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.