Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $112.59 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,309 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 8.5% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $112,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $336,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 117.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 74,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 33,403 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.24. 42,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,877. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.23 and a 200 day moving average of $198.49. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $222.69.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

