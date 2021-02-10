Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Danaher stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,931. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.80. The stock has a market cap of $168.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.