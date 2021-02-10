Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) by 101.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 31,605 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $613,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 272,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,126,000 after buying an additional 20,294 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of JPGB stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 20,817 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.11 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.