Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Invests $243,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $726.72. 13,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,434. The company has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $727.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $646.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.