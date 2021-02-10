Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HMSNF. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hammerson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Hammerson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of HMSNF opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

