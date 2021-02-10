Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

HMSNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Peel Hunt raised Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hammerson in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Hammerson stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.