Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $18.73. 13,873,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,049,396. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $34,232.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 360,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,629 shares of company stock worth $1,924,104. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.