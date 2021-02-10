Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) (LON:HHV) Shares Gap Up to $85.00

Shares of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) (LON:HHV) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.00, but opened at $89.00. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) shares last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 50,362 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £189.88 million and a P/E ratio of -10.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 71.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.59%.

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) (LON:HHV)

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital company. The Company’s investment objectives include investing in a portfolio of the United Kingdom-based companies on a high risk, medium-term capital growth basis, primarily being companies, which are traded on Alternative Investment Market (AIM); maximizing distributions to shareholders from capital gains and income generated from its funds, and targeted investment in equities, which include a range of investments.

