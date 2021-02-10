Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Announces $1.30 Semi-Annual Dividend

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.2962 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of HRGLY stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.62. 698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.24. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74.

HRGLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

