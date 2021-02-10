Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Trading 6.2% Higher

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) traded up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.92. 285,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 339,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 79.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harsco by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 649,536 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after acquiring an additional 930,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Harsco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,743,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 513,544 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Harsco by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,172,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 467,643 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

