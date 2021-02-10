Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Apache were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 1,871.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after buying an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apache by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after buying an additional 710,650 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 118,767 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apache by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,629,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apache by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 994,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apache has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 4.87. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $29.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.