Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $821,000 Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 8,020,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,260,000 after purchasing an additional 143,050 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 8.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,216,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,209,000 after purchasing an additional 93,731 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Sealed Air by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 720,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,971,000 after purchasing an additional 80,853 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $31,157,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 11.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 38,606 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

