Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $34,051.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALK opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.11. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

