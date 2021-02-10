Hartford Investment Management Co. Makes New $227,000 Investment in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,002,000 after purchasing an additional 380,655 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

HRC opened at $106.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.48. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

