HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TFFP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital increased their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

TFFP stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.47. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14.

In other news, Director Randy H. Thurman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,283.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $14,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,220,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,511,806 in the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

