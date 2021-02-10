HC Wainwright Increases Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Price Target to $2.10

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $1.25 to $2.10 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s previous close.

ISR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Dawson James cut shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.40.

ISR opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Isoray will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Isoray news, CEO Lori A. Woods bought 68,000 shares of Isoray stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,268.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISR. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Isoray by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

