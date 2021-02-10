Head to Head Analysis: Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) & Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan N/A N/A N/A Everspin Technologies -24.00% -44.04% -24.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canaan and Everspin Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $204.35 million 5.94 N/A N/A N/A Everspin Technologies $37.50 million 3.10 -$14.67 million ($0.80) -7.64

Canaan has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Canaan and Everspin Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A Everspin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Everspin Technologies has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.67%. Given Everspin Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than Canaan.

Volatility & Risk

Canaan has a beta of 4.05, meaning that its stock price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canaan beats Everspin Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

