Head to Head Analysis: Interspeed (OTCMKTS:ISPD) vs. Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

Interspeed (OTCMKTS:ISPD) and Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Interspeed and Franklin Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interspeed N/A N/A N/A Franklin Wireless 9.49% 54.77% 23.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Interspeed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Interspeed has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Interspeed and Franklin Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interspeed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Franklin Wireless $75.07 million 3.18 $5.55 million N/A N/A

Franklin Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than Interspeed.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Interspeed and Franklin Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interspeed 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Wireless 0 0 1 0 3.00

Franklin Wireless has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.59%. Given Franklin Wireless’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Wireless is more favorable than Interspeed.

Summary

Franklin Wireless beats Interspeed on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interspeed

This record represents the public shell of Interspeed, Inc. Interspeed, Inc. developed advanced high-speed broadband communications equipment based on Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) technology. The company offered a family of DSL Access Routers the EdgeSpeed 1000, EdgeSpeed 800, EdgeSpeed 500, and the EdgeSpeed DART. Its EdgeSpeedÂ products were designed for use by communications service providers that deployed Internet services 'in-building,' or in Multi-Tenant Units, to their business customers. All four products included complete DSL aggregation; and Layer 2 switching, IP Routing (Layer 3), and VPN functions in a single device. Other products were SM01, SM02, MM, SM21 and SM11/12. Interspeed's customers consist of service providers, value added resellers and system integrators. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in North Andover, Massachusetts.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include mobile hotspots, routers, trackers, and other devices, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrum of applications based on 5G/4G wireless technology. The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

