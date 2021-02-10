Head-To-Head Analysis: Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) versus Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 6.38 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A Opiant Pharmaceuticals $40.52 million 1.49 $11.59 million $0.20 70.70

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jaguar Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 28.17% 26.75% 17.80% Opiant Pharmaceuticals -0.39% -0.31% -0.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jaguar Mining and Opiant Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 197.03%. Given Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Opiant Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Jaguar Mining.

Volatility & Risk

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

