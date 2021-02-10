Head to Head Analysis: OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) & Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) and Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OneWater Marine and Halfords Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneWater Marine 0 0 3 0 3.00 Halfords Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

OneWater Marine presently has a consensus target price of $34.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.75%. Given OneWater Marine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneWater Marine is more favorable than Halfords Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of OneWater Marine shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OneWater Marine and Halfords Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneWater Marine 1.57% 13.20% 4.09% Halfords Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneWater Marine and Halfords Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneWater Marine $1.02 billion 0.51 $17.42 million $3.59 9.61 Halfords Group $1.47 billion 0.54 $22.25 million $0.59 13.44

Halfords Group has higher revenue and earnings than OneWater Marine. OneWater Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halfords Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OneWater Marine beats Halfords Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 61 stores comprising 21 dealer groups in 10 states, including Texas, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. OneWater Marine Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Buford, Georgia.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores. The company's Car Servicing segment provides garage servicing, maintenance, and auto repair services. As of April 03, 2020, it operated 446 Halfords stores, 26 Performance Cycling stores, 371 garages, and 75 mobile service vans. The company also sells its products to customers through halfords.com, cyclerepublic.com, and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local stores or direct home delivery, as well as provides garage-booking services online at halfordsautocentres.com. Halfords Group plc was founded in 1892 and is based in Redditch, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.