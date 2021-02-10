Head to Head Contrast: Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAC) & ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) and Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ZAGG and Mountain Crest Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZAGG 0 2 1 0 2.33 Mountain Crest Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZAGG presently has a consensus target price of $6.10, suggesting a potential upside of 44.55%. Given ZAGG’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ZAGG is more favorable than Mountain Crest Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.6% of ZAGG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Mountain Crest Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of ZAGG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ZAGG and Mountain Crest Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZAGG -8.96% 11.51% 4.31% Mountain Crest Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZAGG and Mountain Crest Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZAGG $521.92 million 0.24 $13.92 million $0.85 4.96 Mountain Crest Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZAGG has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Crest Acquisition.

Summary

ZAGG beats Mountain Crest Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZAGG

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands. It sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Website at ZAGG.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate cellphone repair locations, kiosks, and ZAGG-branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a pleasure and leisure company. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

