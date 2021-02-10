Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $408,028. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 59,499 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 85,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

