HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HQY. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of HealthEquity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.64.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $85.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average is $62.84. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,707.14, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,759 shares of company stock worth $19,457,754. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 61.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,364,000 after buying an additional 277,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 271.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,269,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

