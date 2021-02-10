Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,748,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,486. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEAK. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

