Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthpeak Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.71. 147,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.