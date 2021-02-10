Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Heartland Financial USA has a payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.32. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

