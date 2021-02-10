Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) had its target price raised by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HTBX has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBX opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. Heat Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 527.90%. The business had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward B. Smith III sold 103,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $106,403.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 28,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Heat Biologics by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

