HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $15.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

