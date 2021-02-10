Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) (ETR:HDD) PT Set at €0.90 by Warburg Research

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) (ETR:HDD) has been given a €0.90 ($1.06) price target by Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 24.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €0.65 ($0.76) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €0.70 ($0.82) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

HDD stock opened at €1.19 ($1.40) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is €0.97 and its 200 day moving average is €0.72. The stock has a market cap of $363.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €0.47 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of €1.38 ($1.63).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

