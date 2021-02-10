Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives $223.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of HELE stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,011. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.38. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 69.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,891,000 after buying an additional 475,625 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,189,000 after acquiring an additional 253,599 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,168,000 after acquiring an additional 155,220 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,910,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,843,000 after purchasing an additional 75,803 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

