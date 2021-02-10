Hemington Wealth Management Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 121,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 148.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.1% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 40,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

NYSE JNJ opened at $166.27 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $437.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.09 and a 200-day moving average of $150.81.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.