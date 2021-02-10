Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (HRX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE: HRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/8/2021 – Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$17.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.50.

2/8/2021 – Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$22.00.

TSE:HRX traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,587. The stock has a market capitalization of C$574.11 million and a P/E ratio of -9.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.56 and a 52-week high of C$21.20.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$137.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

